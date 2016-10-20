By AFP

MUNICH

Bayern Munich broke their three-game winless streak with an emphatic 4-1 win at home to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday in the Champions League with winger Arjen Robben outstanding.

Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich put Bayern ahead at the Allianz Arena before Luciano Narsingh netted for Eindhoven before the break, but Robert Lewandowski made it 3-1 on the hour mark.

Robben, who created two goals, capped an eye-catching display with a fourth goal as Bayern got their Group D campaign back on track after their 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago.

"We started well and created good chances to go 2-0, we weren't that dominant and we had to be careful at the back. They showed what they can do on the counter," said Robben.

"We dominated in the second and deserved the high win."

After talk from the German media of a 'mini-crisis', following three games without a win in all competitions, this was the result and performance Bayern needed.

But the German league leaders were aided and abetted by an Eindhoven defence which left acres of space to exploit, especially early on, allowing Bayern 28 shots on goal, while the Dutch managed only eight in reply.

Robben, 32, scored his first header in the Champions League, but credited the goal to Thiago Alcantara's superb chip.

"It was nice to get the header, but it was down to the beatiful pass from Thiago, he deserves the credit," said Robben.

Bayern remain second in Group D, three points behind leaders Atletico, who won 1-0 at Rostov, while Eindhoven are third with a single point.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti had hinted at changes from the side which drew 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, a Bundesliga performance chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had branded "unacceptable".

Lewandowski was the only change to the starting line-up in a 4-3-3 formation as Mueller switched to the wing and Kingsley Coman dropping to the bench.

Eindhoven coach Phillip Cocu made two changes from their 1-1 Dutch league draw with Heracles Almelo as Netherlands striker Narsingh and Mexico winger Andres Guardado returned.

Bayern needed just 12 minutes to take the lead thanks to quick thinking from Mueller and Robben, who fired in a short pass from a corner.

Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet parried Mueller's shot, but the Germany international snapped up the rebound and slotted home off his right foot.

"It's my eighth season playing with Thomas," explained Robben.

"I often know what he's going to do, and we work on things like that in training and we used the chance well."

Bayern exploited the space Eindhoven generously gave them at the back.

David Alaba's cross clipped a defender, but Kimmich tracked the looping ball to header over the line on 21 minutes for his seventh goal in eight games.

Eindhoven then tightened their defence and started to attack.

Uruguay winger Gaston Pereiro had the ball in the Munich net on their first meaningful attack on 39 minutes, but the goal was incorrectly ruled off side.

The Dutch clawed one back two minutes later when Narsingh's superb shot from outside the area crashed in off the post to the annoyance of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to make it 2-1 at the break.

Lewandowski fired wide in the first two minutes after the break, but only Neuer's reflex save denied Pereiro at the other end.

Just as PSV were gaining momentum, Bayern extended their lead.

Robben beat two defenders before Zoet parried his shot before Lewandowski headed in the rebound on 59 minutes.