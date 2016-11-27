By AFP

BERLIN

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich said Sunday they had extended Franck Ribery's contract by another year to June 2018, giving the Frenchman an 11th season with the German giants.

Six German championship titles, five cup triumphs, the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, the UEFA Supercup: Bayern's biggest triumphs in the last few years are closely linked with Franck Ribery," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"He's both a key player and a crowd-pleaser, so we're happy we've extended the contract with Franck by another year."

Ribery, 33, joined Bayern from Olympique Marseille in 2007.

Since then he has played 333 games for the club, scoring 108 goals and setting up another 164.

Ribery said he is "looking forward to many more beautiful moments together with the FC Bayern fans, and I want to play my part in the team's success in the next one and a half years."