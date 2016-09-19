Ben Arfa again stranded on PSG sidelines

By AFP

PARIS

Hatem Ben Arfa's future at Paris Saint-Germain looks increasingly doubtful after the France international winger was again ignored by coach Unai Emery for Ligue 1 action on Tuesday.

It was the third consecutive game that Emery has not selected Ben Arfa, who arrived at PSG in the summer from Nice, the Spanish coach justifying his pick by saying it was a "purely sporting decision".

Ben Arfa, 29, has already missed out on the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions league and the 6-0 league thrashing of Caen last week.

"I'm preparing the team that I think to be the best to play the match," Emery said ahead of Tuesday's home Ligue 1 match against Dijon.