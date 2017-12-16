Benteke ends 14-game goal drought

By AFP

LEICESTER

Christian Benteke ended a 14-match goal drought with a 19th minute header for strugglers Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday.

It was Crystal Palace's first away goal of the season.

The 27-year-old Belgian international striker owed his team-mates a goal after controversially missing a last-gasp penalty he shouldn't have taken in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Last weel, Benteke — who should have allowed Luka Milivojevic to take the spot kick as he had scored a penalty earlier in the match — apologised to his team-mates and manager Roy Hodgson, admitting he had let them down.