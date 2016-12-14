Brazil plane crash team Chapecoense to play again Jan 29

Wednesday December 14 2016

This file photo taken on November 24, 2016 shows Brazil's Chapecoense players posing for pictures during their 2016 Copa Sudamericana semi-final second leg match against Argentina's San Lorenzo held at Arena Conda stadium, in Chapeco, Brazil. A plane carrying 81 people, including members of a Brazilian football team, crashed late on November 29, 2016 near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. PHOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |

This file photo taken on November 24, 2016 shows Brazil's Chapecoense players posing for pictures during their 2016 Copa Sudamericana semi-final second leg match against Argentina's San Lorenzo held at Arena Conda stadium, in Chapeco, Brazil. A plane carrying 81 people, including members of a Brazilian football team, crashed late on November 29, 2016 near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. PHOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |  AFP

In Summary

  • Chapecoense rose from obscurity to make it to the final of the Copa Sudamericana regional tournament, but the crash cut short their dream as they flew to Colombia to play.
  • The crash on November 28 in the mountains of Colombia killed 71 people, including the team's key players, staff and management.
  • Now the side is scheduled to play at home against International de Lage on January 29 in a state championship game, a club official told AFP.
  • The team's last match was the day before the crash. Palmeiras beat them 1-0 to win the Brazilian league.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazilian football team Chapecoense said Wednesday they will on January 29 play their first match since their squad was all but wiped out in an air crash.

Chapecoense rose from obscurity to make it to the final of the Copa Sudamericana regional tournament, but the crash cut short their dream as they flew to Colombia to play.

The crash on November 28 in the mountains of Colombia killed 71 people, including the team's key players, staff and management.

Now the side is scheduled to play at home against International de Lage on January 29 in a state championship game, a club official told AFP.

After burying its heroes on December 3, the club has hired a new manager, Vagner Mancini, to rebuild the team in its hometown of Chapeco, in southern Santa Catarina state.

Nine of the club's first-team players were not on the flight and three miraculously survived the crash.

Two of the players who survived returned to Brazil on Tuesday, including goalkeeper Jakson Follmann, who has had his leg amputated.

The team's last match was the day before the crash. Palmeiras beat them 1-0 to win the Brazilian league.