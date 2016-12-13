SYDNEY

Brazil and Argentina are set to play a South American "Superclassico" gala match in Australia next year, it was reported Tuesday.

The Australian newspaper said the clash would take place in early June at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, pitting Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar against each other.

One team would likely stay on and play Australia ahead of the Socceroos participation in the Confederations Cup in Russia later that month, it added.

Football Federation Australia told AFP it had nothing to say on the matter, with the Victorian state government echoing similar sentiments.