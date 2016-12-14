Brazilian Oscar set for Sh7.6 billion move to China

By AFP

LONDON

Brazilian international midfielder Oscar is set to become the latest big name to move to China in a £60 million transfer ($76m, 71.5m euros) from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, British media reported on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old - who would be the second Brazilian star from the Premier League leaders to leave for China in a year - had been a target of Shanghai manager Andre Villas-Boas since the Portuguese managed Spurs in the 2012/13 season.

However, Oscar opted to join Chelsea — who had fired Villas-Boas during the 2011/2012 campaign — instead.

This time Villas-Boas has succeeded in persuading Oscar to join up with him, seeing off competition from rivals Jiangsu Suning, who bid for him in the close season, and Guangzhou Evergrande, managed by former Brazil handler Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Oscar played under Scolari in the 2014 World Cup and scored the only goal for the hosts in the humiliating 7-1 thrashing by eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals.

Oscar, who would become Chelsea's most lucrative sale beating compatriot David Luiz' £50m move to Paris Saint Germain in 2014, has told his team-mates he is leaving, according to the British press.

Oscar's transfer to China follows Chelsea's former Brazilian Ramires who joined Jiangsu Suning for £20m in January, and the move will make Chelsea a healthy profit, the player having cost them £25m when he signed from Brazilian outfit Internacional in 2012.