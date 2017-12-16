  1. Home
Brazilian far-right party deny Ronaldinho will be candidate

Saturday December 16 2017

Brazilian former football player Ronaldinho Gaucho performs with the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school on the second night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early on February 28, 2017. PHOTO | VANDERLEI ALMEIDA |  AFP

In Summary

  • Ronaldinho, 37, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.
By AFP
RIO DE JANEIRO

A far-right Brazilian party on Friday denied reports that World Cup-winning footballer Ronaldinho is to be one of its candidates in elections for the Senate.

"There is no agreement between the party and Ronaldinho for him to launch a bid for a Senate seat," the party, Patriota, said.

Patriota is led by Jair Bolsonaro, a firebrand former army officer dubbed the "Brazilian Donald Trump" who is riding high in opinion polls ahead of next year's presidential elections.

O Globo's website reported Thursday that former Barcelona and Paris Saint-German star Ronaldinho was to run for a seat in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The article showed a photograph of Ronaldinho with Bolsonaro, with the footballer holding a copy of a book by the politician.

Patriota's president Adilson Barroso said: "He is not a member of our party, but the door is open and it would be an honour to have him with us."

Ronaldinho, 37, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.