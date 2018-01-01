Cheche strike steers Soka Talents to Dagoretti Cup glory

Soka coach Glyd Aswani fielded a star-studded squad led by Zesco United hitman Jesse Were and Saudi Arabia-based winger Kevin Kimani while Vapor had likes of David King'atua, who plies his trade in Sweden.

The champions took home Sh100 000 while runners-up Vapor pocketed Sh50 000 courtesy of tournament sponsors sports betting firm SportPesa.

By VINCENT OPIYO

Kibera-based Soka Talents edged Vapor Sports 1-0 in a pulsating final played at Kawangware CDF grounds on Monday to be crowned the Dagoretti Cup champions.

US-based Kenyan international defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng' converted an 83rd minute free kick to beat the Kawangware-based outfit in the finals attended by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie.

"I am happy to have played a role in the team's victory today. It has been a great experience being with the team. It’s good to come and share my experience and encourage them that they can reach the same heights," the New York Cosmos defender told Nation Sport on Monday.

PENALTY

Vapor's penalty appeal in the 26th minute was denied by referee Isaac Memusi after Soka goalkeeper Charles Ouma was adjudged to have brought down Davis Agesa inside the box.

Were was fouled by Stephen Inganji in the 83rd minute, resulting in the free kick that Ochieng' curled past the Vapor custodian.

Kiarie and former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee congratulated the winners in the 24-team competition that kicked off last year.