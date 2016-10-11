Christian Benteke scores record seven-second goal

Tuesday October 11 2016

Belgium's forward Christian Benteke (left) celebrates his goal with his teammates during their 2018 World Cup qualification match against Gibraltar at the Faro Municipal Stadium in Faro on October 10, 2016. PHOTO | JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO |

Belgium's forward Christian Benteke (left) celebrates his goal with his teammates during their 2018 World Cup qualification match against Gibraltar at the Faro Municipal Stadium in Faro on October 10, 2016. PHOTO | JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO |  AFP

In Summary

  • The record for the fastest goal in a World Cup finals match is 10.8 seconds by Turkey's Hakan Sukur against South Korea in 2002.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

FARO

Christian Benteke set a new World Cup record for the fastest goal in the competition, including the finals, scoring after seven seconds in Belgium's qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday.

The 25-year-old Crystal Palace striker, who was to bag a hat-trick, picked up the ball in the first action of the Group H qualifier in Faro and racing towards goal with the Gibraltar defence in disarray left goalie Deren Ibrahim with no chance.

Benteke's quick-fire goal eclipsed the previous best of 8.3 seconds achieved by San Marino's Davide Gualtieri in a World Cup qualifier against England in November 1993.

The record for the fastest goal in a World Cup finals match is 10.8 seconds by Turkey's Hakan Sukur against South Korea in 2002.

Benteke, who was called up as a replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku, also secured the record for the fastest goal in Belgium's history.

Benteke went on to score twice more in a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar.