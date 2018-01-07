By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

National Super League side Modern Coast Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Abdulnasser Kassim as their new head coach.

Kassim replaces Abdul Mohammed who was recently signed by newly SportPesa Premier League promoted Wazito as an assistant coach.

Rangers secretary Ferdinand Ogot said Kassim was appointed after the club conducted interviews with several coaches interested with the job.

“After the interviews and wide consultation with the club management, we went for Kassim,” said Ogot.

He said Rangers were convinced that Kassim meets the requisite professional skills and experience for the position and would give him all the necessary support to ensure that he the team gains promotion to the top league in the land.

Kassim will be deputised by Joseph “Yeboa” Sihuli formerly with Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) that features in the FKF South Coast Provincial League.

Kassim is returning to Rangers when he coached before resigning in 2014.

He also handled Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) that features in the annual Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games and Sparki Youth FC that participates in the FKF Division Two Northern Zone League.

In another development, Coast Stima have dispelled fears of not participating in the 2018 FKF National Super League 2018 over issues to do with the mother company having several teams in the competition.

Western Stima and Nairobi Stima are also in the Super League.