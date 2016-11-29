Colombia air crash death toll rises to 76: police

Tuesday November 29 2016

This file photo taken on October 1, 2015 shows

This file photo taken on October 1, 2015 shows Brazil's Chapecoense goalkeeper Danilo, celebrates after defeating Paraguay's Libertad in a penalty shoot-out during their Sudamericana Cup football match at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. A plane carrying 81 people, including members of a Brazilian football team, crashed late on November 28, 2016 near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. The survivors, two crew members and three players of Chapecoense Real Alan Ruschel, goalkeeper Danilo and Jackson Follman were transferred to local hospitals, according to radio Caracol. PHOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |  AFP

In Summary

  • The LAMIA charter plane crashed late Monday in a mountainous area near the city of Medellin with 81 people aboard, including members of the Chapocoense Real, a Brazilian football team that was to play Wednesday in a Copa Sudamericana final.
By AFP
BOGOTA

The death toll from the crash in Colombia of an airliner carrying a Brazilian football team rose to 76 Tuesday as officials said only five people survived the disaster.

"We were able to rescue six people alive but one of them died on the way to the hospital," Jose Gerardo Acevedo, a police commander, told reporters.

The LAMIA charter plane crashed late Monday in a mountainous area near the city of Medellin with 81 people aboard, including members of the Chapocoense Real, a Brazilian football team that was to play Wednesday in a Copa Sudamericana final.

