Colombia air crash death toll rises to 76: police
Tuesday November 29 2016
BOGOTA
The death toll from the crash in Colombia of an airliner carrying a Brazilian football team rose to 76 Tuesday as officials said only five people survived the disaster.
"We were able to rescue six people alive but one of them died on the way to the hospital," Jose Gerardo Acevedo, a police commander, told reporters.
The LAMIA charter plane crashed late Monday in a mountainous area near the city of Medellin with 81 people aboard, including members of the Chapocoense Real, a Brazilian football team that was to play Wednesday in a Copa Sudamericana final.