This file photo taken on October 1, 2015 shows Brazil's Chapecoense goalkeeper Danilo, celebrates after defeating Paraguay's Libertad in a penalty shoot-out during their Sudamericana Cup football match at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. A plane carrying 81 people, including members of a Brazilian football team, crashed late on November 28, 2016 near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. The survivors, two crew members and three players of Chapecoense Real Alan Ruschel, goalkeeper Danilo and Jackson Follman were transferred to local hospitals, according to radio Caracol. PHOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA | AFP