Coutinho not in Liverpool squad for Hoffenheim

Monday August 14 2017

Liverpool's Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho (right) vies for the ball with Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace (centre) during their 2017 Premier League Asia Trophy match at Hong Kong Stadium on July 19, 2017. PHOTO | ISAAC LAWRENCE |

In Summary

  • Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for their Champions League play-off first-leg match away to Hoffenheim on Tuesday.
  • The Brazil playmaker, 25, missed Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday due to a back problem.
  • But he submitted a transfer request the day before the game and is reported to have been the subject of an unsuccessful £90 million ($116.7 million, 99 million euros) bid from Barcelona.
By AFP
LONDON

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for their Champions League play-off first-leg match away to Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

The Brazil playmaker, 25, missed Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday due to a back problem.

But he submitted a transfer request the day before the game and is reported to have been the subject of an unsuccessful £90 million ($116.7 million, 99 million euros) bid from Barcelona.

Barcelona have targeted Coutinho, as well as Borussia Dortmund's French winger Ousmane Dembele, after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record 222 million euros ($261.7 million) deal.

Liverpool's American owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement last Friday saying Coutinho would not be sold at any price.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has no control over the situation.

"As a manager of a football club I have bosses, and if the bosses decide, for example, we sell a player or we don't sell him, then I have to accept it," he said after the game at Watford.

"The only thing is I work with the players I have. That is what I'm always doing."

Liverpool play Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Tuesday and welcome the German side to Anfield next Wednesday, with a place in the Champions League group phase at stake.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will also miss the trip to Germany due to a thigh injury.

