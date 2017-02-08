Date set for Standard Bank’s ‘Road to Anfield’

Wednesday February 8 2017

Liverpool legend John Barnes (right) hands over the trophy to Capital FM after they won the 2016 Road to Anfield football tournament at Kasarani on February 28, 2016. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Liverpool legend John Barnes (right) hands over the trophy to Capital FM after they won the 2016 Road to Anfield football tournament at Kasarani on February 28, 2016. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • A total of 32 teams have been invited for the annual tournament whose winners will get a chance to travel to Anfield.
Advertisement
By CELLESTINE OLILO
More by this Author

This year’s edition of the Standard Chartered Road to Anfield tournament will be held on Saturday, February 25, at the St Mary’s ground in Nairobi.

A total of 32 teams have been invited for the annual tournament whose winners will get a chance to travel to Anfield, home ground of English Premier League giants Liverpool.

As opposed to previous years where local champions got direct qualification to Anfield, the tournament has been made more competitive since the Kenyan champions will have to conquer Tanzanian and Ugandan champions in order to book a ticket to England.

Standard Chattered chief executive officer Lamin Manjang announced this during the tournament’s launch on Wednesday and added that there remains only one slot for the three East African countries involved in the competition.

“We have raised the standards up a little this year just to increase the level of competitiveness and make it even more interesting for participants,” he said.

“It is strictly an amateur tournament and we shall not allow players who have played competitive football in the last five years to compete even though they may be staff in the companies we have invited,” he said during the launch.

Related Content

Capital FM became the first African team to lift the road to Anfield trophy last year, beating South Korea 3-2 at the famous “Kop” end at Anfield. 

Radio Africa Group have, however, vowed to exact revenge in this year’s five-a-side tournament after their painful loss in last year’s final, with Nation Media Group also among the top guns this year.

At Anfield, winners of the tournament will be treated to a four-day tour which will include attending an EPL macth at Anfield as well as a professional training session with Liverpool legends and coaches.

Related Stories

25 minutes ago

Tusker, Ulinzi ready for tricky Caf ties - PHOTOS

The Tusker-Port Loius match, set to kick off at 3pm, has been scheduled for Saturday at Kasarani.