Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Diego Costa earns Blues 11th straight league win

Saturday December 17 2016

Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (centre) jumps to score from a header his team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in south London on December 17, 2016. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |

In Summary

  • Costa and team-mate N'Golo Kante picked up bookings that will rule them out of the home game with Bournemouth on December 26.
  • Antonio Conte's side opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table, ahead of the rest of the weekend fixtures.
By AFP
LONDON

Diego Costa's goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Premier League leaders claimed a club record-equalling 11th consecutive league victory.

Costa struck in the 43rd-minute at a foggy Selhurst Park, rising at the back post to nod Cesar Azpilicueta's cross past Wayne Hennessey for his 13th goal of the season.

But Costa and team-mate N'Golo Kante picked up bookings that will rule them out of the home game with Bournemouth on December 26.

Antonio Conte's side opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table, ahead of the rest of the weekend fixtures.