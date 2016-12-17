By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Diego Costa's goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Premier League leaders claimed a club record-equalling 11th consecutive league victory.

Costa struck in the 43rd-minute at a foggy Selhurst Park, rising at the back post to nod Cesar Azpilicueta's cross past Wayne Hennessey for his 13th goal of the season.

But Costa and team-mate N'Golo Kante picked up bookings that will rule them out of the home game with Bournemouth on December 26.