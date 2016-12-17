Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Diego Costa earns Blues 11th straight league win
Diego Costa's goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Premier League leaders claimed a club record-equalling 11th consecutive league victory.
Costa struck in the 43rd-minute at a foggy Selhurst Park, rising at the back post to nod Cesar Azpilicueta's cross past Wayne Hennessey for his 13th goal of the season.
But Costa and team-mate N'Golo Kante picked up bookings that will rule them out of the home game with Bournemouth on December 26.
Antonio Conte's side opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table, ahead of the rest of the weekend fixtures.