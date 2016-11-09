Dispute in size of top league rages on

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation has challenged the composition and validity of the Kenyan Premier League Limited, in the latest twist to a three year old war between the two bodies over the management and control of the top flight competition.

The two factions are chiefly squabbling over the number of clubs eligible to compete in the SportPesa Premier League next year.

FKF insists an additional two clubs should be included to the competition up from the current 16, a view the KPL don't seem keen on, leading to them successfully obtaining an injunction at the Sports and Disputes Tribunal barring the subject's discussion at FKF's annual general meeting last month.

In their replying affidavit seen by Daily Nation Sport, FKF argues among other issues that the composition of the KPL consists only four entities, and not the 16 participating clubs in the competition, as has been spelt in their rule book.

The four entities are Xxcel Africa Limited (or Mathare United FC), AFC Leopards Sports Club, Gor Mahia Football Club and Sher Agencies Limited.

"That position is incorrect. We have documents to prove that all the 16 participating teams are part of the KPL and we have been filing returns to that effect," insisted Oguda.

Other paraphernalia advanced by FKF to support their claim include a correspondence with the sport's world governing body Fifa that offers it - as the elected national body - a mandate to be in charge of all organising and supervising football "in all its form".

"We deem that the FKF is therefore responsible for organizing the top tier competitions in Kenya and any league and any Kenyan league must be subordinated to the FKF," the attached letter from FIFA states in part.

Interestingly, FKF also alleges in the affidavit that the KPL hasn't conformed to the Sports Act.

FKF maintains in the affidavit that considering the KPL's application "would perpetuate a culture where constitutions of Sports Organizations would be made in vain if its officials and members and those dealing with them disregard the provisions"

Contacted, Oguda said he doubts this impending court tussle will damage the relations between the two bodies, but insisted the only way to negotiate the model of promoting and relegating the number of clubs in the competition should be vide an MOU agreement signed between the two parties last year.