Divisive matter of size of league: What is at stake?

Football Kenya Federation and Kenyan Premier League Limited are locked in combat over the divisive matter of whether or not to expand the Kenyan Premier League.

FKF, the body that runs football in Kenya in all its forms, has proposed that the top-flight league be expanded to accommodate two more teams to bring the number to 18 from the current 16, a suggestion that league body KPL is opposed to.

World governing body Fifa appears to have thrown its weight behind FKF.

Fifa’s letter dated October 19 falls short of ordering KPL to comply with FKF’s directive. The terse letter stipulates that FKF reserve the mandate of organising Kenya’s top-flight league and asks KPL to reach an agreement with the federation.

A stakeholders meeting held at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani to resolve the stand-off almost degenerated into a physical altercation and arrived at no resolution.

Below, Daily Nation Sport lays bare the arguments by FKF for an expanded league, and why KPL is vehemently opposed to the idea.

Football Kenya Federation’s arguments for an 18-team league:

Inclusivity: FKF, through its president Nick Mwendwa, has said the league needs to be expanded for inclusivity. Mwendwa says football has become more about inclusion and less about individualism, and that two more teams will give more local players opportunities to play in the top flight and subsequently more regions will be represented in the KPL.

He argues that Fifa President Gianni Infantino intends to increase the number of teams in the Fifa World Cup to accommodate teams, as well as the fact that CAF expanded the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup for similar reasons.

Ownership: FKF claims to have obtained documents indicating that the league body is owned by only four shareholders. The fact of the matter is, the league body is owned by all the 16 teams playing in it.

The federation has also argued that it has documents showing serious anomalies in the manner in which Kenyan Premier League Ltd was registered.

However, Mathare United chairman Bob Munro has provided separate documents showing that due process was followed in registering the company and that all 16 teams own equal shares.

Kenyan Premier League Ltd’s arguments for 16-team league:

Financial reasons: KPL argues that increasing the number of teams in the top-flight league will reduce the amount of money disbursed to each league club every year since neither of the league’s sponsors has showed interest in increasing their sponsorship money.

KPL chairmen are against expanding the league since it would their annual fees from sponsors SportPesa and SuperSport from Sh7 million a year to Sh5 million.

Medical reasons: KPL Ltd argues that having two more clubs will stretch the number of league matches played to 32 up from the current 30.

This, put together with GOtv Shield and KPL Top Eight matches, will mean that players may be required to play up to 40 games a season, which could be injurious to their health.

Cairo declaration: KPL Ltd is concerned that the decision to scale down the number of league teams from an initial 24 to the current 16 came from decade-long reform process in Kenyan football that was fully supported by Fifa in 2005.

KPL officials argue that Fifa, through an expert consultant, validated the 16-team league system just last year and acknowledged that FKF was only looking to expand the league “for political reasons.”

Timing: The league managers are concerned with the timing of FKF’s demands. They are concerned that changing the relegation and promotion format in Kenya only a week before the season ends will violate principles of sports integrity.

Precedence: The league body argues that only two out of 48 countries in Africa have a single top league featuring more than 16 teams. More than half of Africa’s other top leagues have 14 teams or less.

MOU: KPL officials argue that just last year, the signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with FKF under Fifa’s supervision, which should be implemented.

Ongoing court case: KPL obtained a court injunction last month barring FKF from discussing the issue at its Annual General Meeting. KPL Ltd reads malice in FKF’s actions ‘meant to subvert the ongoing judicial process’.

Double standards: KPL agues the 16-team league has stood for over a decade. It reads double standards in Fifa’s directive that Kenya should embrace an 18-team league.