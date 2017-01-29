Michel Dussuyer resigns as Ivorian coach
Sunday January 29 2017
ABIDJAN
Michel Dussuyer on Sunday stood down as Ivory Coast manager following his team's early elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Frenchman's decision to resign after 18 months in the post was announced by the Ivorian football federation.
"The appropriate measures will be put in place to find his successor," a federation statement said, praising Dussuyer's "professionalism, commitment and human quality".
Under Dussuyer, appointed in 2015, the defending champions failed to win a first round game in Gabon, losing to Morocco after draws with Togo and DR Congo.