ABIDJAN

Michel Dussuyer on Sunday stood down as Ivory Coast manager following his team's early elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Frenchman's decision to resign after 18 months in the post was announced by the Ivorian football federation.

"The appropriate measures will be put in place to find his successor," a federation statement said, praising Dussuyer's "professionalism, commitment and human quality".