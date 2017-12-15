Eight teams for FKF South Coast mini-league

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast branch has confirmed that eight teams will compete in a mini-league to determine the winner of South Coast league.

FKF South Coast CEO Sumba Bwire said teams are Sparki Youngsters, Congo Boys, Nyota, FC Shells, Likoni, Gunners Youth, Kitivo, Kaloleni United and Chicago.

“FKF South Coast branch wishes to confirm that eight teams have qualified for the 2017 mini league by virtue of finishing in the top two in league of their respective zones,” Bwire said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mini league will take place early next month. The winners and runners up of the mini league will earn a ticket to the FKF National Division Two Northern Zone League in the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Magutu Strikers have forfeited their pending matches against Poly FC, Voroni Strikers and FC Shells after they were discontinued from the league for misconduct.

Bwire said the disciplinary action was taken following acts of hooliganism by the team’s fans who attacked Shanzu Youth players and pelted them with stones and other missiles on December 3.

Bwire said several players were seriously injured and some of them were hospitalised.