Eletronics giant LG sweetens awards scheme for players

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics has announced improved awards scheme for local footballers in partnership with Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (Sjak).

LG Electronics sponsors the Player of the Month award in conjunction with Sjak. The initiative seeks to recognise and motivate footballers who excel in local football on a monthly basis. Starting next month, winners of the award will receive 49-inch flat screen television sets as opposed to 43-inch tv sets given out to winners last year.

In addition, the electronics manufacturers have also confirmed its commitment to issue flat screen television sets to all winners of the awards scheme. LG Eletronics will also give out microwaves to runners-up.

The company also intends to engage the winning players in social responsibility activities every year. The players will be required to take part in community activities in their locality thrice every year.

This was made public during a breakfast ceremony held on Monday at the company’s offices in Nairobi where LG Electronics Marketing Manager Moses Murji said they would increase their support for local football in years to come.