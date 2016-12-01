By BRIAN YONGA

Gor Mahia sensation Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma has been included in the five-man list running for the 2016 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Most Valuable Player.

Ouma, 20, will battle it out with the Tusker duo of Humphrey Mieno and goalkeeper David Okello, while Ulinzi Stars marksman, John Mark Makwatta, who won the 2016 Golden Boot after scoring 15 goals, is also in the list alongside Western Stima midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

Both Ouma and Muguna have also made it to the New Player of the Year’s nominees list. The Stima prodigy joins Mieno, Whyvonne Isuza (Mathare United), Hillary Echesa (Chemelil Sugar) and Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia) in the battle for the Best midfielder.

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scooped the MVP award last year after an incredible campaign with Gor Mahia as the club marched to an unprecedented 15th league title without tasting defeat.

The awards gala will be held on December 14 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Tusker's Ugandan coach Paul Nkata, who guided the brewers to the KPL and GOtv Shield titles this season, tops the Coach of the Year nominees alongside Francis Baraza (Chemelil Sugar), Henry Omino (Western Stima), Jose Marcelo Ferreira (Gor Mahia) and Zedekiah Otieno (Posta Rangers).

However, the list has no foreign player.

FULL LIST

MVP

Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC), Erick Ouma (Gor Mahia), David Okello (Tusker FC), Kenneth Muguna (Western Stima), John Makwatta (Ulinzi Stars)

Midfielder of the Year

Humphrey Mieno (Tusker), Kenneth Muguna (Western Stima), Whyvonne Isuza (Mathare United), Hillary Echesa (Chemelil Sugar), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia)

Defender of the Year

Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Noah Abich (Sofapaka), George Owino (Mathare United), James Situma (Tusker FC), Erick Ouma (Gor Mahia)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), David Okello (Tusker FC), Michael Wanyika (Kakamega Homeboyz)