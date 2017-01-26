FKF, KPL agree on 18-team league

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Football Kenya Federation and the Kenyan Premier League on Thursday agreed to work towards the realisation of an 18-team league.

After a grueling five-hour meeting, representatives from both sides agreed to implement an 18-team league, with FKF accepting to foot the two teams' additional costs.

Sports Disputes Tribunal chairman John Ohaga also provided the assurance that all stops will be pulled to ensure that the league kicks off by February 11, and that the only issue remaining is to harmonise the new league's budget.

"This is now behind us. It has been a gruelling journey, but there is now a clear direction about this issue.

"Both parties have agreed to institute a league comprising 18 teams, and the only pending issue is working out the exact figures.

"For this, both parties have agreed to send in their accountants tomorrow to agree on the financial details.

"Both parties have however agreed to cut costs and come up with a realistic figure which will be paid by the federation for the additional teams," he said.

Ohaga's statement was backed up by FKF President Nick Mwendwa who said that his office will forfeit the club licensing fees, and top this amount up with Sh36 million over four years to facilitate the new league format.

Meanwhile, the FKF Appeals committee is on Wednesday expected to make a ruling regarding the future of Sofapaka, Thika United and Muhoroni Youth in the top flight league.

The three clubs were struck off the list of Kenyan Premier League clubs last month for failing to comply with club licensing rules.

They however appealed the decision promptly, saying that it was neither entrenched in the constitution not ratified in the 2016 Annual General Meeting, and were asked to turn in fresh documents proving their compliance with the licensing rules.

Chief Executive Officers of the three clubs on Thursday presented their documents to the appeals committee at Bruce House.

Presenting the documents on behalf of his club, Muhoroni Youth CEO James Orundu admitted that his club had missed out on the license for failing to disclose details of their sponsorship with Muhoroni Sugar.

Orundu however stated that they had come with the crucial document this time round, and that he expects a favorable ruling from the committee.

"We couldn't reveal our entire financial situation not because we didn't want to, but because we are bound by a nondisclosure clause. Due to the gravity of the matter however, we have obtained permission to make the revelation and tabled our financial statements," he said.

Thika United, who 'had presented their documents in the wrong format', also made fresh submissions yesterday through CEO Mike Muriuki.

The future however remain bleak for former league champions Sofapaka who are at pains to show proof of an existing club account.