By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

The Football Kenya Federation on Tuesday said it had suspended the start of the Kenyan Premier League until the current stand-off is resolved.

FKF chief Nick Mwendwa further said unspecified "disciplinary action" has been instituted against KPL CEO Jack Oguda, club chairmen Bob Munro (Mathare United), Ambrose Rachier (Gor Mahia) and James Musyoki (Tusker) for their "hard-line stance" in the ongoing row between the federation and the league body over the expansion of the top tier.

The move comes barely a day after KPL released provisional fixtures for the 2017 season that included Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth - two clubs that the federation relegated to the second tier for failing to meet the Club Licensing threshold last week.

FKF had promoted Vihiga United and KCB to the top tier following the relegation of Sofapaka and Muhoroni, but KPL stuck to their guns and quashed the order.

Mwendwa, who jetted back Monday night from Gabon where had gone to meet Caf chief Issa Hayatou over the 2018 Chan preparations, also said the federation will meet the KPL top brass on Wednesday in a meeting that will be moderated by the Sports Dispute Tribunal.