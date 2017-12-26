By VINCENT OPIYO

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has released fixtures for the 2018 National Super League (NSL) campaign.

The season kicks off on February 10 with six matches lined up.

Newly promoted Kangemi AllStars host Bidco United at Hope Centre in Kawangware with another battle of newbies pitting Kakamega High School’s Green Commandoes against Coast Stima at Bukhungu Stadium.

Western Stima and Muhoroni Youth, who were relegated from the SportPesa Premier League at the close of 2017, start life in the country’s second tier with matches against Modern Coast Rangers and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) respectively.

Nakuru based St. Joseph Youth will visit a yet-to-be-named team that will replace Palos.

Palos withdrew from the league two matches to the end of the 2017 season due to a financial crisis. Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has suggested that Palos be replaced by Kisumu HotStars, funded by the county government.

Ushuru, who failed in their bid for promotion after falling 2-1 on aggregate to Thika United in the top flight relegation play-off at the weekend, open their campaign in the NSL with a home match against Administration Police at Camp Toyoyo.

OPENING WEEKEND FIXTURES

February 10

Kangemi AllStars v Bidco United (Hope Centre, Kawangware)

Kibera Black Stars v Golden Field Evengelism (GFE) (Hope Centre, Kawangware)

Kenya Police v Talanta (Narok County Stadium)

Isibania v Nakuru AllStars (Awendo Green Stadium)

Ushuru v Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo grounds)

Team X v St. Joseph Youth

February 11

Green Commandoes v Coast Stima (Bukhungu Stadium)

City Stars v Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo grounds)

KCB v Muhoroni Youth (Camp Toyoyo grounds)