Fifa distributes balls to 32 youth teams

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation on Friday distributed 100 balls to 32 youth teams in Nairobi County.

The equipment was funded by the sport's world governing body under the Fifa Forward Football Development Program.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa oversaw the initiative at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

Mwendwa revealed that the federation has set aside Sh25 million from the annual grant it receives from Fifa to facilitate this program over the next two years. Part of these funds have also been channelled towards the nationwide training and coaching of coaches.

"These boys require 10,000 hours of practicing with a football between the ages of 13 and 20 to become fully fledged professional players. To achieve that, they also require the basic equipment such as a pitch and football," said Mwendwa.

Among the under-13 and under-15 sides that received the balls include All Stars Academy, Anaisha FC, Uhuru Youth Soccer Academy and Sports Connect FC.

"The new balls are lighter than the ones we have been using in training. But we also need boots and water during practice. I hope the federation can get us some," Daniel Nzoika, 14, a Bidii High School and Sports Connect FC striker, told Daily Nation Sport.

Mwendwa also confirmed the youth program will be rolled to other parts of the country via the 20 FKF branches, a venture that will eventually make it easier for the national team coaches to identify talents for the Under-17 national team in two years’ time.

The program will later be expanded to involve the girls, he said.