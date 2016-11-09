Fifa orders KPL to withdraw case at Tribunal

By DAVID KWALIMWA

World Football governing body Fifa has ordered the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) to withdraw an injunction filed against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) at the Sports and Disputes Tribunal.

In communique signed off by the body's Secretary General Fatma Samoura on Wednesday, FKF has been mandated to organise all top-level football competitions in the country

FKF and KPL are tussling over among others issues, the composition of the SportPesa Premier League next season.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is advocating for the expansion of the competition to accommodate 18 clubs instead of the current 16, a decision the KPL doesn't seem to subscribe to.

"We wish to remind you that (our) member associations must engage their affairs independently and without undue interference from third parties. It is therefore important that you remind other members, including the KPL, about (the said) obligations," Samoura's letter to Mwendwa stated in part.

Samoura also reiterated - in the two page correspondence - that FKF and not KPL "is responsible for organizing top tier competitions in Kenya and that any Kenyan league is subordinate to FKF."

"I will be meeting the KPL clubs this weekend to discuss the contents of the FIFA letter and deliberate on a way forward," said Mwendwa.

Separately, KPL CEO Jack Oguda hinted the company could withdraw the injunction at the Tribunal in respect of FIFA's letter.

"Even (Tribunal Chairman John) Ohaga has called for mediation between the two parties on this matter, so we will explore this possibility because it is in our interests that this matter is solved," said Oguda.

Separately, KPL is battling a separate legal standoff with Mathare United.

This is after the club penned an official complaint to the league's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee accusing the league's organisers and sponsors SportPesa of unlawfully prohibiting them from displaying their banners during league matches.