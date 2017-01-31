Five Burkina Faso versus Egypt facts

Egypt have met Burkina Faso twice before in the Cup of Nations, winning a 1998 semi-final 2-0 and a 2000 group game 4-2.

African legend Hossam Hassan scored twice in the semi-final, putting the Pharaohs ahead just before half-time and adding a second 19 minutes from time.

The group match was a thriller with Burkina Faso taking a two-goal lead and Egypt clawing back to snatch the lead through Hany Ramzy with five minutes left.

Both countries are among the current top 10 in Africa with FIFA ranking Egypt third and Burkina Faso eighth. Eighteen places divide them in the world listings.