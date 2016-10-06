Five Fifa World Cup Africa qualifying facts

By AFP

More by this Author

JOHANNESBURG

Five facts ahead of 2018 World Cup Africa qualifying fixtures this weekend:

Cameroon have qualified for the World Cup the most times from Africa with seven appearances since 1982.

Of the 13 African countries who have played at the World Cup, only Angola and Togo failed to reach the group phase of the 2018 elimination competition.

Not more than three of the five 2014 African qualifiers can reach Russia as Algeria, Cameroon and Nigeria have been grouped together and only the winners go to the finals.

Ivory Coast and Ghana are hoping to equal the 1990-2002 record of Cameroon and qualify for four consecutive tournaments.