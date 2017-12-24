Five things we learned in the Premier League

By AFP

LONDON

Manchester City turned on the style yet again as Sergio Aguero powered the leaders' rout of Bournemouth.

Arsenal and Liverpool served up a festive feast, but their six-goal thriller revealed defensive flaws.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has a goal-scoring milestone in his sights, while Manchester United suffered more frustration.

Here are five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Aguero still feels at home at the Etihad

Prior to Manchester City's home game with Bournemouth, reports emerged that Sergio Aguero is unhappy playing under manager Pep Guardiola and is seeking a way out of the club. Aguero was left on the bench for City's recent 2-1 win over Manchester United and showed a fit of pique when he was substituted during their 4-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur. But there were no signs of discontent against Bournemouth as he scored twice in a 4-0 win to take his tally of goals at the Etihad Stadium to 101. The Argentina striker also set up a goal for Raheem Sterling and earned glowing praise from Guardiola, who described him as a "legend".

Emirates goal-fest reveals shortcomings

Arsenal and Liverpool served up a festive feast in their 3-3 draw at the Emirates Stadium, but while the game was a thrilling contest, it also served to illustrate why neither side is in title contention. After going 2-0 up, Liverpool capitulated by conceding three goals in five minutes, with the idling Joe Gomez at fault for the first and weak-wristed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet culpable for the second. Arsenal had been virtual bystanders in the first half, but having got their noses in front, their own frailties returned to the surface as Petr Cech could only palm Roberto Firmino's shot into his own net. The two teams have shared 27 goals in their past five league meetings — great for neutrals, but fatal for their title aspirations.

Kane more than able

While Tottenham's expected title challenge has failed to materialise, Harry Kane's unquenchable thirst for goals ensures Mauricio Pochettino's side remain a force to be reckoned with. Kane's seventh treble in 2017 secured a 3-0 win at Burnley and in the process took the England forward to the brink of an impressive milestone.

Kane has 36 league goals in the calendar year - a record he now shares with Alan Shearer — and he will attempt to make the landmark his own against Southampton next week. "A few people have been speaking about it. I came into this game hoping I could get a couple and take it to Southampton. Lets see what happens on Boxing Day," Kane said.

Mourinho fumes over careless United

With seconds left at the King Power Stadium, Manchester United were on the verge of a restorative victory but Jose Mourinho's mood was about to take a turn for the worse. Already tetchy after United's embarrassing League Cup quarter-final defeat at second tier Bristol City in midweek, Mourinho hit the roof as his side allowed Harry Maguire to give 10-man Leicester a late equaliser. The sloppy marking that allowed Maguire to score came hot on the heels of a series of wasted United chances. With his team now 13 points behind leaders City, Mourinho lashed out at his players. "We were punished by our mistakes. It was an easy match to win, we did everything to win but when you lose big chances. Childish loss of possession, so easy. Childish in their box and childish in our box," he ranted.

Everton are already dancing to Big Sam's tune

