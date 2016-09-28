Four Kenyan clubs receive Olunga's Solidarity Fee

By ISAAC SWILA

Three Kenyan Premier League clubs and a Division Two outfit have received the Fifa Solidarity fee paid by Swedish top tier club Djurgardens IF for striker Michael Olunga.

The quartet, Gor Mahia, Thika United, Tusker and Liberty Sports all contributed to Olunga’s development at one point or the other, before he joined the professional ranks in Sweden at the beginning of this season.

The solidarity money is a percent of a player’s transfer fee paid to clubs who contributed to the player’s development aged below 23. In Olunga’s case, each of the three Kenyan clubs received a paltry $650 (around Sh 65, 000 each).

“In this perspective, we have in the last six months or so engaged the Swedish FA and Olunga’s current club Djurgaardens IF, in an effort aimed at ensuring that all documented local clubs that Olunga played for and who appear in his FKF player passport benefit from the player’s transfer,” FKF Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi said on Wednesday.

The lanky Olunga left Kenyan champions Gor at the end of last season to begin life in Sweden where he penned a four-year deal at the beginning of this year.

Though Olunga turned out for all the three top tier clubs in respective one-year loan deals, it was at K’Ogalo where his career blossomed the most.

Under former Gor Coach Frank Nuttall, he got the much sought after breakthrough, lighting the league with scintillating displays which culminated in him bagging the league’s grandest individual prize–the Most Valuable Player Award, at the end of last season.