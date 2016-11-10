France's Coman out injured, Lemar gets nod for Sweden qualifier

By AFP

More by this Author

Kingsley Coman has been ruled out injured with Thomas Lemar getting his first France callup for Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Sweden, the French football federation confirmed on Thursday.

Bayern Munich forward Coman will also miss next week's friendly against the Ivory Coast because of an ankle and knee injury, putting Monaco striker Lemar, 20, in line for his France debut.

Coman picked up the injuries during a training season with the France team in Clairefontaine this week.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has also been overlooked for the first time since September 2015, coach Didier Deschamps explaining last week that the striker was not "at the level he should be".

Under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United Martial has been restricted to appearances from the bench this season.

France host Sweden at the Stade de France on November 11 and play the Ivory Coast four days later. Sweden and France are top of 2018 World Cup qualifying Group A, each with seven points from three games.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Benoit Costil (Rennes), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Crystal Palace/ENG)

Defenders: Sebastien Corchia (Lille), Lucas Digne (FC Barcelona/ESP), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal/ENG), Patrice Evra (Juventus/ITA), Adil Rami (Séville/ESP), Djibril Sidibé (Monaco), Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia/ESP), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Dimitri Payet (West Ham/ENG), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham/ENG)