Gabon splashed cash on stadia

In Libreville, Gabon

At half time during that entertaining clash pitting the host nation against Cameroon the other day, an elaborate video clip detailing Gabon preparedness for this competition popped up on the giant screen at the Stade de l’Amitie.

The three minute clip initially showcased the dancing skills of the official mascot. Gabon’s four major stadiums for the Africa Cup of Nations would leave many Kenyans green with envy.

The four are Stade de l’Amitie based in the capital Libreville, Stade de Franceville, Stade de Oyem and Stade de Port Gentil.

The world class facilities are either freshly built or renovated.

The main sports facility here is the 40,000-capacity Stade de l’Amitie, constructed back in 2010 by the Chinese, ahead of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations that was co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Stade de l’Amitie has already hosted the opening ceremony and match, all the matches in Group A inclusive of those involving the host nation, and yesterday’s quart-final involving Burkina Faso and Tunisia.

The impressive facility will also host one semi-final and the final on February 5.

Among the features of this arena is the creative bird nest-shaped design that demands a second look. Sitting on a 25-acre site in Angondje, a Libreville surbub, the stadium has its stands full covered with seats meaning every ticket holding spectator has a specific seat.

It is the same with all the other stadiums. A far cry from Kenyan facilities which have no seats safe for Moi International Sports Centre, and only on the middle tier.

Then there is an elaborate and expansive parking lot for visitors, officials and team buses, which are located next to two freshly manicured training grounds.

The media centre within Stade de l’Amitie can accommodate 200 journalists.

The Government has prioritized maintenance of this facility because the investment in putting it up was huge. Right now we have league matches taking place here, plus athletics events.

As you can see, the quality of the pitch is exceptional.” says Moussa Namadje, the stadium assistant manager.

The newly constructed stadiums in Oyem and Port Gentil cost some Sh5 billion.