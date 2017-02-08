By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus said Wednesday he had been "surprised" by his extraordinary start to life in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old rising star arrived in England last month after City agreed a deal with Brazilian side Palmeiras in pre-season.

While some overseas players take time to adjust to the physicality and pace of the Premier League, Jesus has settled in immediately with three goals in four appearances, including a double in Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Swansea.

Such has been his impact, he has has kept Argentina ace Sergio Aguero out of the side for the last two matches, which has in turn led to speculation about the Argentine striker's future at Eastlands.

"Yes, I am very surprised," Jesus told mancity.com when asked how things had gone since he joined the club.

"Although I work a lot every single day, with everyone's support, in order for that to happen.

"I am very happy. Each day I feel that I am adjusting really well, with the support of everyone in the club.

"The players, they help me every day and that makes me happy, even more because I am able to make a good start in a City shirt."

City are currently third in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.