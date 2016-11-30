By AFP

MADRID

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale underwent an operation on Tuesday in London on his injured ankle that will likely see him ruled out of action for two months.

"Our player Gareth Bale has successfully come through the operation he underwent today after suffering an injury to the peroneal tendons in his right ankle," the Spanish giants said in a statement.

"The operation was carried out at London's King Edward VII Hospital by Dr. James Calder and Real Madrid Sanitas' Dr. Mikel Aramberri, under the supervision of Dr. Jesus Olmo, head of Real Madrid's medical department," it added.

Bale was forced off just before the hour mark of Real's 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon on November 22 as the European champions secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League for a record 20th consecutive season.

The Welshman was diagnosed with a "traumatic dislocation of the peroneal tendons in his right ankle".

Spanish media reported at the time that he would be out for at least two months.