LONDON

Sammy Lee has left his role as England's assistant manager following Gareth Southgate's appointment as permanent manager, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lee, 57, was brought in by Southgate's predecessor Sam Allardyce, whose tenure lasted just 67 days after he was brought down by a newspaper sting.

Lee worked alongside Southgate during the latter's four-game interim stint at the helm, but having now been awarded a four-year contract, Southgate will look to appoint his own assistant.

"I have great respect for Sammy," Southgate said in an FA press release.

"He is somebody who I worked with as a player and his personality and professionalism were excellent throughout my period as interim manager."

"I felt it was important for me to bring in my own support team and Sammy fully respected that."

Lee said it had been a "great honour" to work with England.