By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Former Gor Mahia combative midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth has joined AFC Leopards.

Club Secretary General, Oscar Igaida confirmed the defensive midfielder has agreed a one-and -a -half-year contract on recommendation of team coach, Robert Matano.

The 31-year-old, who also played for Sofapaka, had earlier worked with Matano at Tusker FC.

“He is a player the coach wanted and we had to sign him yesterday,” said Igaida.

Ingwe also completed the recruitment by acquiring the services of Joseph Kuria from Posta Rangers. The attacking midfielder will at the Den for two years.

Nicknamed Gattuso due to the similarity in style of play with Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso, Okoth has been identified by Matano as one of the best holding midfielder in Kenya today.

“I like his pace, strength, work rate and creative play style,” said Matano.

Okoth’s first stint at Gor Mahia began in 2011 before he crossed over from Tusker.

K’Ogalo released him in June 2017 after his contract expired.

Igaida said foreign players, who have joined Leopards are Henry Uche Ifeanyi, an attacking midfielder who previously played for Shooting Stars of Nigeria, before transferring to Albanian club FK Kukesi, Prince Arkoh, a striker from Sekondi Hasssaacas of Ghana, Erick Oduro from Hearts of Oak also from Ghana.

Baker Bekerazy Lukooya from Uganda Premier League side, Soana FC has also joined.

Local players signed include speedy left-winger Brian Marita from Western Stima, top striker Ezekiel Otuoma also from the Western-based side, goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade from Nakumatt, former Gor Mahia striker Ezekiel Odera, who also played for Thika United, KCB and City Stars, left back Maingi Nassir from Kakamega High School, Moses Mburu (KCB) and Jaffery Owiti from Chemelil.

Igaida said Ingwe will play Thika United and Bidco United in Thika before leaving for Kakamega next week.