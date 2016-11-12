By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kasarani has just about hosted everything, from top international football matches, political parties manifesto launches, world-class music concerts, religious revivals, national day celebrations, presidential swear-ins. The list goes on.

But on Friday, you could say the much-vaunted sporting venue was playing host to a very, very special person.

Everybody, it seemed, wanted a piece of him. Understandably so. From that very moment Tottenham Hotspur and Harambee Stars midfield powerhouse Victor Wanyama alighted from his elder brother’s (McDonald Mariga) Sh12 million-worth Cardillac Escalde next to Gate 1 of the renamed Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani and made the short stroll to the pitch, all pairs of eyes in the vicinity - including those of yours truly - turned to stare at this human male specimen at the physical prime of his life.

Granted, he is Harambee Stars captain and arguably the most popular sportsman in East Africa. The six-foot-two midfielder plays in the most watched league around the world - the English Premier League.

This comes along with an impressive pay package, with the player estimated to take home Sh20 million every month in salary, allowances, bonuses and other endorsements.

Understandably, the Kamukunji High School alumnus has become a role model to hundreds of thousands of aspiring footballers in the country.

He is also a towering leader for Kenya’s elite football players. Considering this background, it makes perfect sense why everyone would want a piece of this child to a former Kenya international football player.

Back at Kasarani, everyone in attendance literally focused on Wanyama - who is in the country on international duty.

And it was interesting to note the aura he seemed to exhibit no doubt gained from playing alongside and against some of the world’s biggest football names.

On this day, he made a point of shaking the hand of each of his teammates. A selected few, including Zesco United’s trio Jesse Were, David Odhiambo and Anthony Akumu were afforded hugs, and that’s probably because he was meeting them after a long while.

An hour or so later, after a fast-paced practice match, Wanyama still had the time, presence of mind, and heart to mingle with the handful of his avid supporters. Almost all did not waste time in taking selfies with him, which would no doubt be promptly shared on social media for some fame and status, even if only transient.

Thereafter, he commenced fielding questions from the battery of journalists at the ground.

“Life in London is very interesting,” he responded to my first question, moments after I managed to secure a one-on-one with him at the venue.

He added: “Things happen very fast and you need to be prompt when making decisions.

Then you have to put up with the culture and way of life, you see, there almost everyone minds his or her own business, you almost have nobody to interact with apart from when in training.”

Wanyama has now been residing in London for five months.

That is since he completed that much talked about Sh1.2 billion transfer from Southampton, one that prompted thousands, including President Uhuru Kenyatta to “follow” him on Twitter in addition to sending him a congratulatory note.

“That is one of the most humbling moment of my life,” the player recalls.

On the transfer, Wanyama said: “I knew there was interest from all over after the end of last season. So I came home for my holidays and the papers kept saying oh, he is going to Arsenal, next day it was Liverpool, and I struggled to just concentrate on having a rest... and then one a Friday morning (Tottenham manager Mauricio) Pochettino called me and said something like ‘I want you here’. I didn’t need any convincing because he is like a father figure to me.

“He has helped me improve in several aspects of play and in general as a human being”

INDEED

It is Pochettino - a former Argentine central defender who turned out for among other teams French side PSG - who introduced Wanyama to English football after a successful stint at Glasgow Celtic in Scotland.

There he recorded back-to-back league titles and that opening goal against Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League. Wanyama - who formerly turned out for AFC Leopards and City Stars in the Kenyan Premier League - also took time to share his pre-match rituals, revealing he makes time to listen to Kenyan music, especially tracks by Sauti Sol and Avril.

“Listening to them will make my mind relax and also have fond thoughts of home,” Wanyama said.

For some reason, Wanyama cannot just give you a name, when asked about who is his closest pal at Tottenham Hotspur.

“I will then end up naming the whole team,” he explained adding: “At Tottenham we are one big family, an unbelievable group. We hang out together and even go for dinner as a group most of the time.

“Moussa is a good friend of mine at Tottenham and I was really happy that he won the penalty that earned us that draw against Arsenal the other day, (last weekend)” And the success has kept coming through for Wanyama, who is the only East African playing in the EPL.

He admitted to being “surprised and humbled” to have been awarded Man of the Match in their English Premier League game against Manchester City.

“That was the toughest game I have played this season. We might have comfortably won it in the end but it wasn’t easy. We really had to fight hard,” the player recalled.

“Yeah I have been told severally that I normally play well against Manchester United and Arsenal. I think it is a coincidence. Or maybe because I know my friends and many Kenyans are watching and we know who their favourite teams are,” he said with a laugh.

For a person who started his football career playing barefoot at the dusty Muthurwa pitches, Wanyama’s transformation has been so complete that he can’t actually tell how many boots he uses in a season.

He has a limitless supply of them from a leading sportswear firm. “And that is why we need to encourage these young players with ambition to work hard and never give up. Opportunities are all over for those who train and work hard,” he said.

Born in a family of eight, to dad Noah Wanyama and mum Mildred Ayiemba, Wanyama hopes to win “at least a trophy” for Tottenham this season.

He also wants to lead Harambee Stars to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

“Now I cannot say we are hoping, I know we can go to Cameroon.

Look, our sisters (Harambee Starlets) are going to be playing in this competition next month.