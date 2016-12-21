By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

As reported by Nation.co.ke on Saturday, Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker have settled on Ugandan tactician George ‘Best’ Nsimbe as their new head coach.

The experienced Ugandan coach will be assisted by homegrown tactician Francis Baraza who comes on board as the second in command.

The two have been handed two-year deals and will be unveiled early January.

Confirming the development, club Chairman James Musyoki said: ‘’We are going to continental assignments and we need to be strong and that is why we settled on the two. We intend to go through all the rounds winning every game and we believe they are the best,”Musyoki said.

“We have handed them two year deals. Two is good enough.”

The duo’s major task will be to perform well in the elite Caf Champions League where Kenyan clubs have performed dismally in the recent past.

Related Content Tusker line up George Nsimbe to replace Paul Nkata

Nsimbe takes over from compatriot Paul Nkata, who decamped to Bandari last week after guiding the brewers to a rare season double winning the league title and the GOtv Shield last term.

By the time of his departure, Nkata still had one year left on his contract but the allure of greener pastures at the Mombasa-based side proved hard to resist.

“When I came to Kenya I came for money and I will always go where there is money. Even my children know that I’m here in Kenya working,”Nkata told Daily Nation Sport a few days before taking the Bandari offer.

Nsimbe has been in the country for the last one week as the two parties worked on the contract details.

His presence at Tusker’s junior team matches in Kenyan Premier League under-20 championship at Camp Toyoyo fueled speculation of his impenitent appointment at Ruaraka.

Prior to joining Tusker, Nsimbe coached Vipers SC in Uganda as well as Tanzanian moneybags Azam.

The 50-year-old has also previously led Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) to three league titles - in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

Baraza on the other hand joins the brewers from Premiership side Chemelil Sugar where he guided the team to a fifth place in the ended season.

Baraza had a great season with Chemelil and was in August voted the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month by football writers for his team’s impeccable run in the league.

Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza poses for photos with a Sh50,000 dummy cheque an a trophy after winning the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month award for August on September 6, 2016 in Awasi. PHOTO | COURTESY |

Prior to his stint with Chemelil, he had had stints with Sony Sugar, Western Stima and Muhoroni Youth.

Due to his vast knowledge of the KPL terrain, the 40-year-old Baraza is expected to help scout for talent as they build a solid outfit that can challenge for trophies domestically, regionally and continentally.