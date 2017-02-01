George Nsimbe thirsts for hot Tusker

By CELLESTINE OLILO

New Tusker coach George "Best" Nsimbe is under no illusions on what is expected of him at Ruaraka and has said his main priority will be retaining the SportPesa Premier League title.

“I have only won one championship title in my life and that is why I have decided to focus on defending the league title, and then work towards getting into the group stages of the continental competition (Caf Champions League).

“The team is good. I have been with them for about a month now and I can see that they are determined. I am also determined to deliver on my end and I believe that we shall achieve our ambitions,” he said on Wednesday when the club unveiled their signings for the new season. Tusker have opted for young players as opposed to experience in their recruitment.

Club vice chairman Daniel Aduda paraded nine new players before the media, six of them rookies who have never seen Premiership action.

The new brewers include Vincent Omumbo, Samuel Olwande, Marlone Tangauzi and Sydney Ochieng. Others are Abdul Hassan, Evans Ochieng, Victor Ndinya, Moses Ndawula and Brian Omondi.

RECONSTITUTED TECHNICAL BENCH

Aduda also unveiled the club’s reconstituted technical bench that has Ugandan Nsimbe as head coach, former Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza as his assistant and goalkeeping trainer Haggai Azande.

But even with the modest signings, Nsimbe harbours big ambitions.

Does it include repeating what former coach Paul Nkata’s accomplishment, winning a double with the brewers. “Nkata did wonders here, but winning a double is not easy."

“I have never done that myself, and there are very few teams that have managed to do that in two consecutive years."

Nsimbe’s appointment came shortly after his compatriot Nkata made a surprise move of ditching the brewers for former GOtv Shield champions Bandari late last year.

He was joined by Baraza, who led Chemelil Sugar to a fifth place finish in last year’s season.

With the league kick off date still unknown, Nsimbe’s first hurdle will be to ensure that the club is in good shape to perform well in the Champions League preliminaries this month against AS Port Louis of Mauritius.

Tusker returned to title glory in 2016 after a three-year hiatus, reclaiming the gong from Gor Mahia who had won it three times in a row.