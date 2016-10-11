By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KAMPALA

Uganda coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojević and his resilient Cranes arrived in Kampala at the weekend with a crucial point from Ghana in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the Serbian immediately resumed his well-famed detail and fact-finding mission.

“Of course, I watched…,” Micho told Daily Monitor on Sunday hours after witnessing, on television, Egypt come from behind to defeat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville and assume Group E leadership.

“I recorded and scouted up to deepest details that I would not share with the public as I regard that match in November (versus Congo Brazzaville) as the most important game since I came here.”

On a weekend Ghana failed to use home advantage, Uganda earned an important point, and Egypt made clear their intentions regarding the 2018 World Cup with an away victory, Micho insists the Black Stars and the Pharaohs still remain the favourite for the sole ticket from the group.

“Egypt and Ghana are still carrying the favourites' tag due to the fact that Egypt won away,” admitted Micho.

“But the game against Ghana was a very good step in developing our team character and African football identity on the road to be amongst the best teams on the continent.”

The Cranes have won three, lost one and drawn another in their last five competitive away matches.

“That is what I was looking from the match against Ghana, character, not numbers at the World Cup qualifiers table standings.”

Micho added: “Once we improve our standards, we shall then automatically become contenders to go to the World Cup."

“We got a point away in Ghana but we have no right to exaggerate things but realistically look to not be favourites on paper and contenders on the field of play."

“We need to approach the next five matches like five cup finals looking in each to fight like lions in human shape for three points and see what will come out as final product.”

Fufa are expected to confirm a friendly before Congo Brazzaville against a yet-to-be named opponent this week.