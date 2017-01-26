Ghana sweat on fitness of skipper Gyan

By AFP

More by this Author

PORT-GENTIL

Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted captain Asamoah Gyan is a doubt for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after he came off injured against Egypt on Wednesday.

"It's not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy," said Grant when asked about the extent of the problem.

"We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better."

Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country, but he went down with a groin injury towards the end of the first half and eventually came off.

Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.

Related Content Mali, Uganda bow out in soggy Oyem stalemate

Gyan described himself as a "victim" of a dreadful playing surface that has already come in for widespread criticism.

He added: "I felt a stretch in my adductor, so I don't know the extent of the injury."

"I'm in pain right now. Tomorrow (Thursday) I will see the doctor. We will go for the MRI and then we can decide the extent of the injury."

The Black Stars, runners-up in 2015, will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals in Oyem on Sunday.