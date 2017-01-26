Ghana sweat on fitness of skipper Gyan

Thursday January 26 2017

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan reacts as he is substituted after being injured during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D match against Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 25, 2017. PHOTO | JUSTIN TALLIS |

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan reacts as he is substituted after being injured during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D match against Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 25, 2017. PHOTO | JUSTIN TALLIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.
  • Gyan described himself as a "victim" of a dreadful playing surface that has already come in for widespread criticism.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

PORT-GENTIL

Ghana coach Avram Grant has admitted captain Asamoah Gyan is a doubt for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after he came off injured against Egypt on Wednesday.

"It's not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy," said Grant when asked about the extent of the problem.

"We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better."

Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country, but he went down with a groin injury towards the end of the first half and eventually came off.

Jordan Ayew replaced him as Ghana lost the Group D game in Port-Gentil 1-0.

Related Content

Gyan described himself as a "victim" of a dreadful playing surface that has already come in for widespread criticism.

He added: "I felt a stretch in my adductor, so I don't know the extent of the injury."

"I'm in pain right now. Tomorrow (Thursday) I will see the doctor. We will go for the MRI and then we can decide the extent of the injury."

The Black Stars, runners-up in 2015, will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals in Oyem on Sunday.

Related Stories

52 minutes ago

Mali, Uganda bow out in soggy Oyem stalemate

Mali and Uganda drew 1-1 Wednesday on a rain-drenched Oyem pitch to exit the Africa Cup of Nations.