Award fulfilled my dreams: Makwatta

For Ulinzi Stars striker John Mark Makwatta, winning the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot award after scoring 15 goals was a dream come true.

He scored two goals that helped his side beat Bandari 4-2 in their last match of the season at Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old striker, who joined Ulinzi in 2014, said team spirit was behind his success.

“Just like soldiers on the battle field, victory is not an individual effort. The goals I scored were a result of collective efforts. I dedicate this award to the entire team and to the technical bench,” said Makwatta.

The striker also dedicated the award to his first coach, Luanda Okinyi, from Bungoma County whom he referred to as he an unsung hero. Makwatta said Okinyi is behind his success.

“When I started playing football at Bungoma District Education Board Primary School, coach Luanda bought me my first pair of football boots. He instilled confidence in me that I could play football,” said Makwatta.

“Luanda is a great coach. He is my mentor and is also like a father. He made me dream big, and today I’m reaping the fruits of his hard work."

“I never knew one day I would win such a coveted award,” said Makwatta.

Coach Okinyi, who has a Class Three Fifa Coaching Certificate, described Makwatta as a talented, disciplined and a hardworking player.

“Makwatta is a brilliant striker and I noticed this as early as when he was 11-years-old,” said the coach.

Speaking to Daily Nation Sport, Makwatta said when the season started he set a target for himself after missing the top award last season when he finished in position three with 14 goals.

“I knew this season would be make or break for me. Last year’s top scorers Jesse Were and Michael “Engineer” Olunga left the country for greener pastures and I promised myself to work hard and emerge the winner,” said Makwatta, who started playing competitive football at Unify FC in Bungoma in 2006 under coach Okinyi.

Makwatta said his 13th goal of the season was his most memorable as he had stuck at 12 goals for a long time.

“The 13th goal against Thika United at Afraha Stadium was a beautiful moment for me. I broke the stalemate as I had tied with several other players with a similar number of goals for several months,” he said.

However, he said other memorable goals he scored include a hat-trick against Kariobangi Sharks in their GOtv Shield match at Afraha and the two goals he netted against AFC Leopards in the KPL Top 8 Knockout tournament in Nairobi.

Makwatta said his lowest moment was when he squandered a penalty against Sofapaka in a match the soldiers won 3-1 at Afraha. The striker said Gor Mahia defender Musa Mohammed was the most difficult defender to beat.