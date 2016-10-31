By ISAAC SWILA

Gor Mahia’s coach Jose 'Ze Maria' Ferreira is refusing to rule out his side’s faint Kenyan Premier League title chances after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Mathare United.

Goals from Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge steered K’Ogalo to a hard fought victory to keep them in the title race and the Brazilian is cautiously optimistic.

“We have to keep going. We don’t know what will happen, but we want to win our matches and if it goes our way, it’s OK,” Ferreira said.

“We don’t have regrets, but we would have wished to win those matches (12 drawn games) but we now have to look forward.”

K’Ogalo will be crowned champions if they beat Muhoroni Youth this weekend and Tusker on the final day and hope the brewers, who lead the table on 55 points, four more than Gor, drop points in their last two matches.

However, Tusker will pop the champagne and leave Gor licking their wounds if they beat the free-falling AFC Leopards this weekend.

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars 12-year sojourn in the top-tier league came to a halt after a 3-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

From 2004, when it was known as World Hope, the Kawangware-based side has competed in the top-tier league every season, but it is their infinite love for the relegation battle that baffled many.

Like the proverbial cat with nine lives, they always left it late to avoid the axe but they will now begin new life in the second-tier league.

Club owner and Chairman Peter Jabuya is not reminiscing on the old- days but is instead looking forward to the new challenge.

“Our perennial fight to evade relegation was not by design but I believe we have reaped what we sowed. The challenges which we have had are well known,” Jabuya said.

“The honourable thing is to find the means of fitting in the lower league. We have to accept that some players will leave but these are matters we will discuss once we reach there. We need a lot restructuring in terms of management, technical bench as well as finances, but we won’t let the brand die.”

Either Sofapaka on 22 points or Ushuru(25), will join them in relegation.

City will however look back at 2005 with nostalgic pride. During that memorable season, while operating as World Hope, they shockingly won the President’s Cup (now GOtv-Shield) after beating Tusker 2-1 in the final to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup in 2006, where they were tossed out at the first hurdle.