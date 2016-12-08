By DAVID KWALIMWA

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards risk disqualification from the Kenyan Premier, League for failing to comply with Confederation of African Football Licensing regulations.

These rules set by Caf for teams playing in the confederation’s inter-club competition are also being enforced by the Football Kenya Federation to apply to teams competing in the Premier League.

“If a team is participating in the Kenyan Premier League today and you don’t have the licence by December 31, you will automatically be relegated to the National Super League,” FKF president Nick Mwendwa declared.

Mwendwa added: “And that’s not all. Clubs in the NSL are also required to apply for licences, else they will be demoted to the second division,”.

By Thursday evening, only three clubs out of the 36 featuring in the KPL and NSL, namely Tusker Ulinzi Stars and Wazito had been handed the Caf licences by FKF.

The compliance now means both Tusker and Ulinzi have met Caf’s regulations to compete in next year’s Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

Several clubs, including Leopards and Gor Mahia, Chemelil Sugar, Kakamega Homeboyz, Sony Sugar and Thika United plus KCB, Nakumatt, Karibangi Sharks and Palos from the NSL were in the process of applying for the Caf licence.

“We are in support of these rules which were passed at the (FKF) AGM last August. Clubs need to be professional in their outlook.” KPL CEO Jack Oguda said.