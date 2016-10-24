By ISAAC SWILA

A second half tactical change by Gor Mahia coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira saw his charges hand AFC Leopards a 2-0 defeat on Sunday to claim the bragging rights and three points in the 80th edition of the Mashemeji Derby.

Though it was sweet-savoured win and a good day for the hard-to-please Green Army, the memorable day presented them with mixed emotions.

Six years ago, on October 23, 2010, at the same venue, six of their fans– Winifred Karimi Kinyua, (the only female fan), David Oundo, Victor Juma Okoth, Stephen Ochieng and Franklin Onimu–were all killed in a stampede as they waited impatiently to gain entry into the stadium.

Fast forward to Sunday, on another derby, which coincided with the sixth anniversary since their cruel deaths, no one remembered them.

Not even a minute of silence prior to kick off, which, perhaps, epitomizes the casual approach with which things are looked at by the league body.

On the pitch, an energetic second half display saw Gor turn the game around to put the limping Leopards to the sword and narrow the gap between them and leaders Tusker to four points setting up a tense end to the title chase.

Key in masterminding the victory was the tactical acumen of coach Ferreira, the fire in his charges, and the discipline of uprising left back Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma.

“The game was not easy but changing tactics and formation helped us. We started with a 4-4-2, but when it wasn’t working, we switched to a 4-2-3-1 in the second half,” Ferreira told Daily Nation Sport.

Deployed in his preferred left back position, Ouma stuck to the game plan covering every blade of grass at his work station while aiding in attack when they pressed deep.

Gor played high lines and in such instances, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo would roam from the wings to central midfield positions creating room for Ouma to do the damage on the left flank.

It is that chemistry that led to the first goal when Ouma, made a penetrating run on the left flank and drew the Ingwe defender towards him before delivering an aerial cross which substitute Enock Agwanda finished with a simple tap-in.