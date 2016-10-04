Gor Mahia branches demand elections

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia branch chairmen have issued a 30-day ultimatum to the current office to either hold club elections or vacate office.

The branch chairmen have also stated that they were not involved in the making of a draft constitution that was presented to the public two weeks ago.

Fifteen branch chairmen led by Kondele’s Hezron Okoth expressed concerns with the current office’s reluctance to call for elections before demanding that the process be held by the end of next month.

“We have explored so many other channels but to no success and that is why we have come out to the media. Elections in this club were supposed to be held in February, but up to now nobody has called for the Annual General Meeting.

“We received a notice for a Special General Meeting last week only for it to be postponed without explanation.”

Addressing the matter, club secretary general Ronald Ngala assured members that elections will be held in due time. He refuted claims that the officials were deliberately delaying the process for selfish reasons.

“There is a lot that is happening right now. We have the club licensing deadline to beat and that is why we have had to come up with a new constitution.”