Meddie Kagere crowned footballer of the year
Tuesday December 19 2017
Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere was crowned the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Most Valuable Player in an inaugural gala held on Monday in Nairobi.
Kagere beat Kariobangi Sharks’ Masoud Juma and compatriot Jacques Tuyisenge to the prestigious award that came with a 55-inch television screen courtesy of LG, a return ticket from Skyward Express, a DStv decoder and a gift hamper from Kenya Wine Agency Limited (KWAL).
“Hard work pains but it pays. I thank my teammates who used to make me feel I can do it.
"I am excited and I thank the Gor staff, supporters and above all God,” an elated Kagere, who aided Gor to an unprecedented 16th title by scoring 13 goals, said.
CECAFA
Kariobangi Sharks, who got promoted in the league this season, produced two winners: John Oyemba and Masud Juma in the goalkeeper and Golden boot categories.
“I was aiming to be the top scorer and I knew I shall achieve it because I was working hard daily in training.
"I am happy I did it. Now my aim is to play for bigger clubs outside Kenya in the near future,” Juma, whose two goals in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup helped Kenya clinch their seventh title Sunday, said.
WINNERS
Other guests were Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia.
“This is just a Launchpad, the next awards will be better,” SJAK president Chris Mbaisi said.
Winners in each category went home with a 49-inch TV screen, a KWAL gift hamper, DStv decoder and a return Skyward Express ticket usable across the country only.
Full list of winners
Most Valuable Player – Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia)
Golden Boot – Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks)
Goalkeeper of the year – John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)
Defender of the year – Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia)
Midfielder of the year – George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)
New Young Player – Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho)
Coach of the year – Sam Ssimbwa (Sofapaka)
SJAK President Award – Esse Akida