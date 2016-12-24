By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

After securing the services of Rwandan midfielder Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Gor Mahia have set their sights on snatching the reigning Kenyan Premier League Player of the Year Kenneth Muguna from Western Stima.

Mugiraneza, a free-agent, sealed his transfer to Gor on Thursday after signing a two-year deal with the 15-time Kenyan champions.

The lanky midfielder, who previously turned out for SC Kiyovu Sports in his native country, flew into the country on Wednesday for talks which culminated in the signing of the deal on Thursday before jetting back to Kigali.

“I had offers from a Vietnamese club and one back home but my goal is to play for Gor Mahia. They are a huge club with a rich history and I cannot turn down an offer to play for them,” Mugiraneza, who was courted by Gor last year but instead opted to join Tanzanian moneybags and Cecafa Club Championship champions Azam, told Rwanda leading daily newspaper, New Times, after sealing the deal.

But having acquired his signature, K’Ogalo have showed no signs of slowing down in the transfer market and now want to wrap up Muguna’s deal.

Muguna had an impressive season with Western Stima culminating in him shockingly winning the Most Valuable Player award at the SportPesa Footballer of the Year Awards two weeks ago. He also bagged the Midfielder of the Year Award.

However, Gor will have to work extra-hard to convince the young midfielder that his future and career growth are secure at the club as he is also poised to jet out to Austria next week for trials.

Stima chairman Laban Jobita said: “Gor Mahia talked to me about Muguna and expressed their wish to sign him but they are yet to table a bid.”

“He should go for trials in Austria. He is still working on his papers but should leave next week.”

The youngster’s contract with the power men expires in 2019 and Jobita warned Stima are not about to let their prized asset leave for cheap.

“Every player has his luck but I believe he is a talented player who can do well anywhere given a chance. No one had imagined that he would be an MVP at the end of the season,” Jobita explained.