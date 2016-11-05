By SUNDAY NATION TEAM

Gor Mahia returned the pressure to table leaders Tusker in their two-horse race for the SportPesa Premier League title with a resounding 2-0 win over Muhoroni Youth on Saturdat at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Rwandan imports Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere scored in the 10th and 30th minutes respectively to move K’Ogalo to within a point of the brewers.

Tusker who face Gor’s age-old bitter rivals AFC Leopards in Nakuru on Sunday, must win to secure the 2016 diadem.

Sofapaka threw away a 2-0 lead and to settle for a 2-2 draw with Mathare United at the Nyayo National Stadium, to all but confirm their relegation status.

Batoto ba Mungu were 2-0 up by the 32nd minute of the match via goals from Paul Odhiambo and Noah Abich. , but they failed to protect this lead as Mathare’s Duke Abuya and Whyvonne Isuza struck in the 42nd and 90th minutes to restore parity.

It was a nervy match that was stopped for about 10 minutes as Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi refused to vacate the pitch after being banished from the touch line by the referee for dissent.

In Mombasa, David King’atua helped Bandari bounce back to winning ways as the dockers beat Western Stima 1-0 at the Mbaraki Sports Club, and Posta Rangers, without their coach Zedekiah Otieno, defeated Sony Sugar 2-1 at the Awendo Green Stadium.

And in Thika, Chemelil Sugar succumbed to their first loss in four matches 1-0 to Thika United while Kakamega Homeboyz held Ulinzi Stars to a barren draw at the Mumias Sugar Sports Complex.

K’Ogalo’s victory hauled them to 54 points, just one behind leaders Tusker who could be confirmed champions if they beat AFC Leopards.

Coincidentally, K’Ogalo’s last match of the season will be against the brewers and having played their part, their followers will be on bent knees praying that Ingwe put a brave fight and at the very least manage a draw to set the stage for a final title deciding showdown on November 19.

Marcelo Ferreira’s men started the match on a high and within the first five minutes they had already threatened twice.

But most profound was Francis Kahata’s header that went direct to Farouk Shikalo’s hands having been set up by Uganda-born Kagere.

Gor’s persistence paid off in the 10th minute when the club’s most expensive acquisition Tuyisenge gave them the lead tapping in to the roof of the net from close range.

Muhoroni’s reluctance allowed overlapping defender Eric “Marcelo” Ouma to own the left flank, making frequent runs into the opposing team’s half.

Reports by Celestine Olilo, Gaitano Pesa and Abdurahman Sherrif