Several aspirants in the forthcoming Gor Mahia elections are reading mischief in the decision by the club’s Electoral Board members to tender their resignation barely a week to the polls.

Retired Justice Nicholas Ombija, who has been serving as chair of the Electoral Board for the last one month, led two of his lieutenants in quitting last week, citing death threats and concerns over the voter verification.

The trio have since been replaced by Assistant Inspector General of Police Patrick Lumumba as the new chair of the board.

Others members of the reconstituted committee include Ahmed Ibrahim (vice chairman), Kennedy Mbara (secretary) and Gichu Wahome who will serve as the treasurer.

“As a club, their resignations shocked us and we have already forwarded the matter to the relevant investigative agencies,” said the club’s long-serving chairman Ambrose Rachier in a statement.

However, Dan Oketch and Chris Omondi - the two aspirants cleared to face Rachier in the polls - have contested this decision.

“The move is illegal. We had paid our nomination fees to the resigned members of the board so at the very least, we ought to have been notified. That said, I am not sure a policeman is the best person to oversee any election,” said Omondi.

“The resignations are just but an excuse. It is looking likely that those who resigned had a mandate to deliver victory to the incumbent and they can see that things are not going to be easy,” Oketch added.